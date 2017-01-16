Community raises $2,443 to pay off Shoreline lunch debts

School lunch. Photo: Thinkstock. (Photo: Design Pics, Custom)

SHORELINE, Wash. – It all started with a desire to repair division in the community.

Three women organized a campaign to pay off lunch debts in the Shoreline school district, helping students start 2017 with a clean slate.

Following the election, Sara Betnel said she saw how divided her community had become, and she wanted to do more.

“The stark division and divide that became clear, especially on election night, showed me that there are people with deep hurts and unmet needs that aren't being answered,” Betnel wrote in an email. “And, while we look to our legislators to address these issues, we need to do so in our own families, neighborhoods, and communities, as well.”

Inspired by a meme posted in the Washington state Pantsuit Nation Facebook group, Betnel tagged several other women in the community who might be interested in paying off school lunch debts. Betnel wanted to offer families facing financial hardships a fresh start, free of worries that their child might not have a nutritious lunch.

“Looking at school lunch debt seemed an elegant way to reach families whose struggles may be otherwise invisible to me,” Amber Clark, who helped organize the fundraiser, wrote in an email.

Clark and Nicole Ruttenberg hooked up with Betnel to set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the cause. Within six days, 77 people had donated the group’s goal of $2,443.

“What I didn't anticipate was the way the effort brought many of our community together and sparked a conversation around how this is so easily overlooked,” Betnel said. “How we can all be on better lookout for children/families in need that we might not otherwise be noticing.”

Another similar campaign in Bellevue paid off about $2,200 in lunch debts at Olde Middle School and Sammamish High School in December.

The three women brought the check to the Shoreline School District’s Department of Food and Nutrition Services last Tuesday.

The donation will be distributed to each school’s family advocates, who will first pay off debts of families they determine are most in need. The money will then cover debts of 2016 graduates. Finally, any money left over will help with ongoing needs at each school.

“Between the people who contributed, the effort from my partners, the willingness of the district to help use the money wisely,” Clark wrote, “It has given me great pride for my community and love of Shoreline.”

