Boise senior a candidate for national scholar award

Ivan Vasquez listens during his AP Physics class Thursday Feb. 2, 2017. (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

Nearly 60 graduating seniors in Idaho have a shot at receiving a prestigious national honor.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars program recognizes the most distinguished high school seniors in the country. The U.S. Department of Education regards it as one of the highest honors.

Ivan Vasquez, a senior at Capital High School in Boise, is one of 25 seniors in the Boise School District who is in the running to be named a U.S. Presidential Scholar. He says it’s a really humbling experience, and it shows that you can really accomplish anything if you just work toward it.

The honor does not come with tuition money, but the experience of a lifetime.

“You are given an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C.,” Vasquez said.

A trip that comes with a tour of the White House, and an opportunity to meet with foreign leaders and the president.

Vasquez has worked hard to be considered for this award. He maintains a 4.0 GPA and has just been admitted early to Harvard University.

Vasquez sees school as a free opportunity to better himself.

“For me, we have this amazing opportunity to go to school that not many other people have in the world, and why not just take full advantage of it, it’s a free way to improve your life, to get smarter,” he said.

Candidates across the nation will be whittled down to 160 recipients.

Two recipients in the past two years have been products of the Boise School District, something district spokesman Dan Hollar attributes to advance-placement courses.

“We're very proud of that, we’re proud of these students and staff, we're proud of our AP program, which a lot of our students who have been selected have taken,” Hollar said.

“I am so appreciative of the school district and especially Capital, the teachers I have had here have really pushed me to do more when I really didn’t think I could,” Vasquez said.

If selected, this won’t be the first all-expenses paid trip Vasquez has earned.

“I was able to get an all-expense paid program at MIT at summer and I wouldn’t have sought that opportunity if it wasn’t for my teacher Mr. Boston,” he said.

U.S. Presidential Scholar finalists will be announced in April, and selected recipients will be determined in May.

