Eagle Tennis Complex: Boise State Tennis

The Boise State Men's tennis team will open their season on Saturday January 21st with two matches at the brand new Eagle Tennis Complex. The broncos will face Whitman College at 10am then face Denver at 6pm. On Monday January 23rd the team will take on Cal Poly at 10am where former player Garrett Patton and son of Head coach Greg Patton is an assistant coach. It's father vs son on the courts and all the action is free to attend and watch.

