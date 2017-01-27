Downtown business shuts down over safety concerns caused by homeless

PORTLAND, Ore. -- An innovative exercise and dance movement class in a historic downtown Portland building has had to shut down over safety concerns from the city’s homeless population.

“It’s gotten less safe,” said Debbie Rosas, Nia’s creator and co-owner, along with her husband Jeff Stewart. “We’ve found needles in the bathroom, people defecating on the doorstep,” said Rosas. She said she and staff have also discovered homeless sleeping the building.

“Our classes have been dwindling,” said Stewart. “And the enthusiasm from our out of town guests has been dwindling.”

Nia’s owners say they fear for the future of their business downtown, which they say would be a shame. They say the Pythian Building is an ideal location: stylish, vaulted ceilings, polished hardwood floors, wonderful acoustics, and right downtown, accessible to the many out-of-town visitors coming for training.

“It really is very, very difficult to replicate this building,” said Stewart. “It has always been used for dance. It’s a beautiful, open space, with architectural features.”

The Pythian Building was built in the 1880s, and has always been a place for dance.

Nia’s owners plan to re-open for classes in the spring. They are hoping that the new mayor can come up with a solution for the homeless problem, one that works for people on the streets, and that also works for downtown businesses, like Nia.

