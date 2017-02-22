Protesters against the Dakota Access Pipeline set ceremonial fires to their tents, Feb. 22, 2017. (MSNBC screen shot) (Photo: Pittman, Travis)

Dakota Access pipeline protesters are ceremonially burning some of their living structures ahead of the closure of a longstanding camp in North Dakota.

Protesters set tents on fire as evacuation deadline nears at DAPL site https://t.co/Vs0SutWFDh — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 22, 2017



About 200 to 300 protesters remain at the camp near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation. The Army Corps of Engineers has ordered the camp closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday, citing the potential for spring flooding.



Those left in camp milled about peacefully Wednesday, many in prayer. At least four wooden structures were being burned in what protesters say is part of the ceremony of leaving.



Nestor Silva, of California, says he is planning to move to a nearby camp being set up on land leased by the Cheyenne River Sioux. Law enforcement say they expect to make some arrests, but Silva says he doesn't expect any trouble.

Associated Press