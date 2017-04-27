Young woman fights back during Hillsboro assault, thwarts attempted kidnapping

Aaron Zoller (Photo: Hillsboro Police)

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- A 20-year-old woman fought back against a man during an assault Wednesday afternoon, preventing an attempted kidnapping.

The suspect, 39-year-old Aaron Zoller, of Hillsboro, was arrested at his home for fourth-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping.

The victim was walking home on Trailwalk Drive in Hillsboro after work at about 2:33 p.m. Wednesday, when she walked by a man standing by a truck. As she passed, the man grabbed her from behind, threw her to the ground and assaulted her.

The suspect told her to get in his truck but she screamed and fought back. After several moments, he let go of her and left in his truck.

The victim suffered serious injuries to her face.

Witnesses at the scene provided police with a description of the truck and a license-plate number. Police looked up the registered owner of the truck, Zoller, and tracked him down at his home. He had injuries to his knuckles and blood on his hands.

KGW