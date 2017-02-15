Woman suspected of stealing $14K from fundraiser for families of fatal Lake CDA crash

Lake Couer d'Alene (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. --- Spokane County deputies arrested a woman Tuesday morning, suspected of stealing about $14,000 from a fund raising effort to raise money for the families of two victims killed in a boat crash on Lake Coeur d’Alene this summer.

Two of the three victims, Justin Honken and Justin Luhr, were involved in the local rodeo community and several of their friends wanted to help with their struggling families expenses after the accident.

According to SCSO, two community members had access to the fund’s bank account, including suspect Katie Rafter, 36. Detectives said they raised about $30,000 during the event, and Rafter is suspected of taking $14,000 from that account.

Rafter is charged with first degree theft. She is being held in the Spokane County Jail.

The second person with access to the account is not suspected of any wrongdoing.

% INLINE %

Justin Honken, Justin Luhr and Caitlin Breeze died when another boat crashed into them while they were parked near Threemile Point on Lake Coeur d'Alene on July 30. Their bodies were found days later by a dive and sonar team.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office sent their report of the crash to the Kootenai County Prosecutor on Monday. The driver of the boat, Dennis Magner of Spokane, could face charges if the prosecutor decides to file them. So far, no one has been charged in the crash.

KREM