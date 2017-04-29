POST FALLS, Idaho --- A Kootenai County Sheriff Deputy located an occupied stolen car in Post Falls.

The occupied stolen car was found behind the Flying J truck stop on 5th Ave.

The sole occupant of the car was detained without incident and identified as Aleksandra Bukovskaya, 29, of Washington.

During the search of the stolen car, large amounts of reported stolen mail, checks, credit cards and driver’s licenses were located.

Window punches, numerous keys for other vehicles, prescription drugs, marijuana, and methamphetamine were also located.

Bukovskaya was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen financial transaction card, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule III drug, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

The stolen items were links to vehicle thefts in Spokane, Spokane Valley, Deer Park and Coeur d’Alene.

The case is still active.

