Woman killed in stabbing in Mill Creek

Police investigate a deadly stabbing in Mill Creek, Wash., Feb. 21, 2017. (Credit: KING)

MILL CREEK, Wash. -- A woman is dead and her husband is in custody following a stabbing early Tuesday.

Police responded to a call of assault with a weapon around 4:30 a.m. at the Heatherwood Apartments on North Creek Drive in Mill Creek.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect bleeding from a laceration on his hand in the parking lot. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police later found the woman dead from apparent stabbing wounds in her apartment.

Police say the incident appears to be domestic in nature. An investigation is underway.

