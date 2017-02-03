Woman found not guilty in death of boyfriend's daughter

Heather Crawford (Photo: Shoshone County Jail)

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- A northern Idaho woman has been found not guilty in connection to the death of her boyfriend's 1-year-old daughter.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that on Thursday a jury found Heather Crawford not guilty of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors had argued Crawford suffocated Ezra Wilson, who was the daughter of Crawford's ex-live-in boyfriend, in their Kingston home in August 2014. They argued Crawford wanted to eliminate the connection to his past marriage so she could live a picturesque life with her boyfriend.

Crawford's attorneys argued investigators never considered other suspects.

A Minnesota-based pediatric forensic pathologist who testified for the defense said she believed Ezra died of Sudden Unexpected Unexplained Death in Infancy.

Associated Press