Woman fights off naked intruder at apartment complex

Miguel Gomez (Photo: Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore -- Police arrested a 21-year-old man Saturday morning after he allegedly stripped naked, forced his way into a woman's apartment and grabbed her in front of her two young children.

The woman, 28, told police the suspect pushed his way inside her apartment on Northeast Sandy Boulevard from the balcony. He grabbed her and tried to pull her into a bathroom in front of her children, ages 2 and 8.

"We were ready to sleep when my daughter said someone is knocking the window, and I just said it's impossible someone is knocking the window because we live on the third floor," she said. "I come to the porch when a naked guy comes inside and pushes me and starts screaming at me, hitting me."

The woman, who did not wish to be identified, told her daughter to grab her brother and run away while the man pushed her into the bathroom.

"I pushed him into the shower and locked the door and ran and locked the other door," she said.

She ran to a neighbor's apartment with her children, where she called 911. She wasn't injured.

The suspect, Miguel Gomez, was someone who used to live at the apartment complex, she told police.

After police arrived at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, they found Gomez hiding behind a couch in the victim's apartment. Officers arrested him without incident.

Gomez was booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He faces charges of first-degree attempted kidnapping, first-degree attempted rape, first-degree burglary and interfering with making a police report.

An arraignment for Gomez has been scheduled for Tuesday.

