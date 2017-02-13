Woman charged in connection to Bingham County killing

Melonie Dawn Smith (Photo: Bingham County Jail)

A 48-year-old woman is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection to a death in Bingham County.

The Idaho State Journal reports that Melonie Dawn Smith was taken to the Bingham County Jail early Sunday after the Saturday murder.

The Bingham County Sheriff's Office on Monday said deputies responded to 631 South 1600 West on Saturday after receiving information that a homicide occurred.

The body of David Lee Davis, 30, of Pocatello was inside the residence. The sheriff's office said Davis died from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office is investigating the case with help from the Blackfoot police/Bingham County detective division.

Evidence was still being collected at the scene on Monday.

The sheriff's office said an elderly woman was also at the residence. She wasn't arrested, but was taken to the Idaho Falls Crisis Center so she can be cared for.

Associated Press