Woman arrested for stabbing, claimed she wanted to ‘become a serial killer'

LYNNWOOD, Wash. – An Edmonds woman stabbed a Lynnwood man Sunday and told officers she wanted to “become a ‘serial killer,’” according to police documents.

The 24-year-old woman was arrested for first degree attempted murder.

The 29-year-old man told detectives he had placed a Craigslist ad for friendship and possibly dating, according to police documents. The woman responded to his ad, and they met up Sunday. The date ended at the Rodeo Inn, where the two were laying on the bed talking.

The man told detectives the woman asked him several times if he was a serial killer, and each time he said no. Eventually, the woman climbed on top of him, and said, “Well, I am a serial killer,” and grabbed a folded pocket knife she had left on the counter earlier.

The woman stabbed the man in the chest, leaving a 1-2 inch laceration. He told detectives he tried to fight her off, and eventually broke free. He ran out of the room to the Walgreens next door, where he waited for deputies to arrive.

The woman was taken into custody without incident in the Rodeo Inn parking lot.

She admitted to an officer that she was trying to kill the man, and “planned to eat his heart afterwards,” according to police documents.

When Officer Donald Blakely asked her what had happened that evening, she said, “I’m a loon,” according to police documents.

“She was extremely emotionless when she spoke to me about attempting to kill [the man],” Blakely wrote in police documents. “At one point throughout the conversation, she was more concerned with missing work the following day than facing the possible consequences of an aggravated assault.”

