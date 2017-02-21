Dozens of poilce officers, including SWAT and K9 units, rushed to Ben Taub Hospital after reports of a possible active shooter.

Dozens of Houston police officers rushed into Ben Taub Hospital Tuesday while patients and staff were running out after reports of a possible active shooter.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said there were multiple calls about an active shooter involving a bald white male with a gun. After a thorough sweep of every floor, officers found nothing.

"We have not found a suspect and we have not found evidence of an active shooter," said Acevedo.

He said every floor would be searched again to make sure they didn't miss anything. He said they would also check security cameras.

Earlier, Air 11 was over the hospital in the Texas Medical Center where several officers, including SWAT and K9 units, were outside the emergency room entrance.

Other officers entered the hospital with guns drawn, according to KHOU 11 News reporter Stephanie Whitfield.

Baylor College of Medicine sent the following alert to staff members: "Active shooter situation at Ben Taub Hospital. Do not go to Ben Taub Hospital. If at Ben Taub, follow emergency response guidelines of the hospital. More details as they become available."

HPD tweeted that they are searching the hospital and there are no confirmed reports of injuries.

Acevedo tweeted that no victims had been located and all patients and employees are safe.

Some patients were wheeled outside on gurneys where a triage area was set up. Dozens of doctors and nurses were treating them.

Others were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals.

"All of the patients are accounted for and very safe," said Ben Taub Medical Director Dr. Tovar.

Several people who evacuated from the hospital gathered across the street. News crews were also told to move across the street for safety reasons.

One employee said she was so scared she barricaded herself inside her office.

“I was working in my office, and I overheard the nurses mention an active shooter. That’s when I immediately turned off my computers, pushed my chairs against the door -- my door is locked all the time," said Elissa Alexis.

She put her phone on silent because she was afraid the gunman would hear it ringing.

"And I wasn’t answering the phone. I made sure to take texts, though, to tell my supervisor and my mom that I was OK.”

Alexis later made it safely outside.

"It's just a really intense situation," said another woman who was inside the hospital.

One witness said he was told there was a gunman on the second floor but he didn't hear any gunshots before running outside.

