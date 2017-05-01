Wanted man turns himself in

Meridian police say a wanted man turned himself in to the Ada County Sheriff's Office on Friday.
Police were looking for Herman Sedillo, 54, after he reportedly knocked on the door of a neighbor's home and pointed a gun at people last Wednesday.
His pickup truck was later found that day in Boise near Cole and Overland roads.
Sedillo is charged with aggravated assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
