Two dead in apparent murder-suicide at North Lake College

May 3, 2017: North Lake College in Irving, Texas, placed under a lockdown after shots fired on the campus. (Photo: WFAA)

IRVING -- Police say two people are dead, including the suspected gunman, after he opened fire at North Lake College in the Las Colinas area of Irving in what's believed to be a murder-suicide.

Irving police have confirmed that three shots were fired on the campus Wednesday just before noon.

The deceased gunman was described as being a white man with a buzz haircut, who was wearing an orange tank top and black jacket. He was armed with a handgun, police say, and hasn't been identified.

The Dallas County Community College District says North Lake is still under lockdown, but classes for the remainder of the day are canceled. Classes are also canceled for Thursday.

Irving PD said just before 1 p.m. that there was "no continuing threat" at the school, but officers will keep searching to make sure the campus is safe.

When the events originally unfolded, the school tweeted that the school was under lockdown and advised students to go into the nearest classroom and hide.

North Lake College-Intruder Lock-down. Go to nearest room and lock-down. If not at campus STAY AWAY for your own safety (DCCCD Alerts) — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

#NorthLakeCollege website updated w/ warning: Stay away from campus, or barricade yourself in nearest room if there https://t.co/QMtxdN9Z2S pic.twitter.com/c5Ob1o26Eo — WFAA-TV (@wfaachannel8) May 3, 2017

One student spoke with WFAA and said she was in the C Building when she heard three gunshots before running out of the school.

Another witness said officers with high-powered rifles were going room to room searching for the suspect.

A student named Mike said he heard people yelling in a hallway, and a man entered the room he was in, turned off the lights, and locked the door. He also heard police officers telling people to get down, and said officers entered the room and had students leave with their hands over their heads.

The Irving Independent School District says nearby Singley Academy and MacArthur High School are no longer under lockdown, but there was never a known threat to either campus.

"We will do everything we can to keep our students safe," Leslie Weaver with IISD said.

DART announced that the North Lake College Station is closed for Orange Line trains and buses, but the rail is able to pass through the station, DART said.

WFAA