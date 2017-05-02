Two arrested after methamphetamine was found in car

Lacey Lakey and Heather Peterson

KOOSKIA, Idaho --- Two people have been arrested after methamphetamine was found in their car in Kooskia.

While patrolling the U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia, Corporal Craig Hoodman stopped a vehicle that recklessly entered the parking area of Weir Hot Springs.

While talking with the driver and passengers, Corporal Hoodman observed a marijuana pipe in the vehicle.

The occupants were asked to exit the vehicle and Corporal Hoodman recovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and un-prescribed Ambien pills.

Heather L. Peterson, 43, of Missoula, Montana, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, possession of legend medication and providing false identity to law enforcement.





Heather Peterson

Lacey D. Lakey, 27, of Missoula, Montana, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.





Lacey Lakey

The other occupant of the vehicle, Jacob R. Kremme, 30, of Spokane, Washington, was released without charges.

Peterson and Lakey are being held in the Idaho County Jail on 10,000 dollar bond each.

