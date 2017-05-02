Twin Falls man admits being masked gunman in staged robbery

Nicholas Slane (Photo: Twin Falls County Jail)

A Twin Falls man has admitted his role in what police say was a staged robbery at a pizza shop.

The Times-News reports that 35-year-old Nicholas Anthony Slane pleaded guilty last week in Fifth District Court to felony counts of burglary and grand theft.

Authorities say Slane on Feb. 6 entered a Domino's Pizza shop as a masked gunman and received $1,800 in cash from an employee police say was in on the crime.

Slane is scheduled to be sentenced June 19.

The employee, 20-year-old Katelyn Nicole Plaster of Twin Falls, is charged with burglary, grand theft and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Her fiancé, 22-year-old Dustin Camryn Farnworth, is described by police as the getaway driver and is also charged with burglary, grand theft and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Plaster and Farnworth are scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Associated Press