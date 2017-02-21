Thieves break in, steal from nonprofit that helps mothers in need

Mother & Child Education Center (Photo: Katherine Cook)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Someone broke into Mother & Child Education Center on Northeast 41st Avenue and Halsey Street Monday night, according to executive director Maura White.

“It's a major feeling of violation,” said White. “I can't understand why a thief would come in here and burglarize a place that just does for others.

The nonprofit helps mothers in need prepare for and care for their families at no cost to them. White said once inside, the crooks stole two laptops and a commercial-grade microwave oven. They also broke a double pane window and broke into a locked closet with a crowbar. She estimated damages exceed $3,500.

“Most of our things are for moms,” said White. “It's clothing, it's diapers, but they took the things of value, like our laptops,” she said. “We have a really high deductible so basically we're going to be paying for all the damage ourselves.”

“It’s just so horrible," said a family advocate named Nicole, who often brings women to Mother & Child for help.

“It's kind of hard to find maternity clothes or diapers on a whim,” said Nicole. “Mother & Child has been a place that's just really stepped up.”

Now others in the community are stepping up to help the nonprofit. On Tuesday afternoon, a volunteer came to board up the broken window. Others have donated cash or shared an encouraging word online.

“Each time I see another post it's hard not to cry because it's very heartfelt,” said White.

If you’d like to donate to Mother & Child, you can do so on their website. Anyone with information on this case was asked to call Portland police.

KGW