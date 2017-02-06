S.W.A.T. on scene of hours-long standoff in Ontario

Ontario police car. (Photo: KTVB)

ONTARIO - Ontario police and Oregon State Police S.W.A.T. members are still on the scene of a standoff that began Monday morning.

OSP said they were called by Ontario police for assistance shortly after 10 a.m. in regard to two people barricaded in a residence. They were believed to be armed.

One of those people was arrested at around 11:20 a.m. - before OSP arrived.

One person is still barricaded in the residence.

There are S.W.A.T. members on scene, and more are en route.

We have a crew heading to the area, and more details will be released as we get them.

KTVB