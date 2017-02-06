S.W.A.T. on scene of hours-long standoff in Ontario

ONTARIO - Ontario police and Oregon State Police S.W.A.T. members are still on the scene of a standoff that began Monday morning.
OSP said they were called by Ontario police for assistance shortly after 10 a.m. in regard to two people barricaded in a residence. They were believed to be armed.
One of those people was arrested at around 11:20 a.m. - before OSP arrived.
One person is still barricaded in the residence.
There are S.W.A.T. members on scene, and more are en route.
We have a crew heading to the area, and more details will be released as we get them.
KTVB
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs