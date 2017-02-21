Suspect sought in armed robbery of Boise coffee shop

Police lights.

BOISE - Authorities on Tuesday night were searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of a Boise coffee shop.

Ada County sheriff's dispatchers said the robbery was reported at around 7 p.m. at The Human Bean at 2100 S. Broadway Ave.

There were 15 officers looking for the suspect at around 7:30 p.m., a dispatcher said.

This is a breaking news story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

