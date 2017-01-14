SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) - Police say a standoff at a Seaside home where gunshots were fired has ended peacefully after nearly three days.

The man inside the home called an emergency dispatcher shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday to say he was scared and wanted to leave the home. The dispatcher told him to put on his shoes and walk out with his hands visible, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Officers had been at the house since Wednesday afternoon, when they responded to a report of a shooter inside. The man's mother left the place when police arrived. She was not hurt.

Shots were fired early Wednesday evening. The gunfire was contained to the house, and none of it was directed at police or neighbors.

Seaside Police Chief Dave Ham says the department is extremely pleased with the outcome. He says the use of de-escalation techniques may extend the length of an incident, but they are always intended to reduce confrontations with people in crisis.

KGW