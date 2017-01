"I'm a hot dog vendor at 6th and Main. There are a lot of police, paramedics, and firefighters down right now. From what I'm hearing is 2 people got stabbed," Photo: Robert Fink (Photo: Chavez, Lisa)

Boise Police are investigating a stabbing that happened around 1:40 a.m. near 6th and Main Streets Saturday.

Police say two victims were taken to the hospital, one of them appeared to have life-threatening injuries.

One suspect is in custody and being interviewed by police.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing is urged to call non-emergency dispatch at 377-6790.

