Spokane GOP office graffiti not being investigated as a hate crime

Spokane GOP office vandalism

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The Spokane Police Department decided to investigate the graffiti painted on a local Republican Party office as vandalism.

Originally, SPD officials told media the case was being investigated as a hate crime because Major Crimes Detectives were handling it. However, SPD officials said Monday the graffiti does not meet the statute for a hate crime.

The Spokane Republican Party Office windows are clean now, but last month they were defaced with graffiti. Someone used a marker to write “Refugees Welcome” and “Nazi scum” on the front windows of the office building, according to party chairman Stephanie Cates.

The office building is located on East Second Avenue, and the Cathy McMorris Rodgers for Congress campaign shares the office.

