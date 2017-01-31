Spokane County Sheriff's SWAT Team locates wanted felon

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Officer SWAT Team successfully located a wanted felon on Tuesday.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was called to assist Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) Officers and U.S. Marshals with a wanted felon who refused to surrender. After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, located in the 6900 block of South Craig Road, the suspect, 35 year-old Timmothy J. LaFontaine, was successfully located and arrested.

The incident began Tuesday morning at approximately 9:20 a.m. when the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were requested to assist Washington State DOC Officers and U.S. Marshals as they attempted to arrest LaFontaine. LaFontaine, wanted for a felony Washington State DOC warrant and who has a substantial criminal history, was believed to be hiding at the residence on Craig road.

After several commands for LaFontaine to surrender went unanswered, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and members of Hostage Negotiation Team were called to assist due to LaFontaine’s previous history of being armed and violent.

A search warrant was obtained for the property and after continued commands to surrender went unanswered, SWAT Team members, assisted by a Sheriff’s Office K9 Khan, began slowly and methodically searching the location.

At approximately 3:40 p.m., LaFontaine was located hiding in an attic and successfully taken into custody. He was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for his felony warrant.

The Spokane Police Department said the incident highlights the intended outcome of any SWAT deployment when there is time to plan and utilize a highly trained and properly equipped team; the successful arrest of the suspect without injuries to the suspect, responding deputies, or citizens in the community.

KREM