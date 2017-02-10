SPD investigating attempted assault on Centennial Trail near GU

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Spokane Police said they are investigating an attempted assault on the Centennial Trail near Gonzaga University on Friday.

They said the victim appears to be okay following the incident. SPD did not have any more details on what happened, exactly, but said they had one suspect in custody.

They said they believe the suspect acted alone.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

KREM