Source: Shooter opens fire on paramedics in East Dallas

A photo of the scene of a shooting in east Dallas Monday. Credit: Jojo Jimenez

DALLAS -- A source tells WFAA a gunman opened fire on paramedics at Dolphin Road and I-30 in East Dallas.

DPD is still looking for a suspect. The Dallas Police Association tweeted that a fireman had been shot and officers were "pinned down by gunfire."

There is another active shooter in Dallas. This time a fireman has been shot, and officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray! — Dallas Police Assoc (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) May 1, 2017

