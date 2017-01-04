Snow helps deputies arrest man after Kuna standoff

Chad D. Bond (Photo: Ada County Sheriff's Office)

KUNA - The Ada County Sheriff's Office said snow helped deputies arrest a man after a brief standoff in Kuna Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office said deputies with their ACTION team arrested Chad D. Bond, 29, of Payette. The standoff happened at a home on East Boise Street.

Members of the Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force (GIFT) had been looking for Bond for several days when they found him at the home Wednesday morning.

Members of the ACTION team - which is part of GIFT - surrounded the home just after 10 a.m. and used a speaker to order him out.

There were several other people in the home, but deputies determined that Bond wasn't keeping them inside against their will.

The sheriff's office said it appears that at one point Bond accidentally fired one shot from a handgun into the home's floor.

Right after the shot was fired, deputies spoke to Bond over the phone.

After he walked out and surrendered, Bond was arrested without further incident and was booked into the Ada County Jail.

The sheriff's office said nearby Hubbard Elementary being closed made the area much more secure gave the GIFT task force an opportunity to arrest Bond.

The snow also would have made it much harder for Bond to try to get away, officials said.

