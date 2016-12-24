Silverton man faces 13 sex abuse charges

Jason Dean Tison (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

A Silverton man has been arrested on accusations of 13 various sex abuse charges, according to officials.

Jason Dean Tison, 38, initially faced four counts of second-degree sexual abuse and promoting prostitution in August, according to a secret indictment filed by the Marion County Circuit Court.

The secret indictment states Tison forced a woman to engage in sexual intercourse over the course of a four-month period starting around October 1, 2014 and lasting to February 2, 2015. An additional charge of promoting prostitution was related to the four second-degree sexual abuse charges.

Judge Vance Day ordered an arrest warrant on Aug. 26, 2016 related to those charges.

A second warrant stemmed from eight sexual abuse charges that started around June 2015, according to a secret indictment.

Tison allegedly raped, sodomized and forced two different women to engage in sexual intercourse on more than one occasion. One of the victims was subjected to sexual abuse for roughly one year starting around July 1, 2014 and lasting to around July 1, 2015.

Tison faces one count of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, eight counts of second-degree sexual abuse, one count of coercion and one count of promoting prostitution.

Rape and sodomy are Measure 11 crimes and each carry mandatory minimum sentences of 100 months in prison. Tison is scheduled for a plea hearing on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 8:30 a.m. for the rape, sodomy, second-degree sexual abuse and coercion charges.

He was previously convicted of second-degree sexual abuse and using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct in 2005.

KGW