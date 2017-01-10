SCSO asks for public help to identify robbery suspect

Photo: SCSO

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. --- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify the man suspected of robbing a Walgreens on N. Division last month.

Deputies said the man "brazenly" walked pass staff that asked him to pay for a phone charging battery and another unknown item, knocked a staffer backward, and pushed the sliding doors open before running away.

Police said it was the knocking a store employee backward that escalated the theft/shoplifting to a robbery.

The male is described as being in his late 30’s or early 40’s. He was wearing a “puffy” black jacket, black jeans and a large beanie type hat. The victim stated the suspect may have red hair, was unshaven, and had no visible scars or tattoos.

SCSO said they understand the picture is of low quality and pixelated but hoping someone who knows him can help identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Marc Melville at 509-477-3325 reference incident number 2016-10028978.

KREM