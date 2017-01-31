SCSO asks for help to identify man using stolen credit cards

SCSO is searching for this man, accused of stealing a hiker's purse from her parked car at a trailhead and using the credit cards at a local Walmart.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. --- SCSO is asking for help from residents to identify the man they believe broke into a woman’s car and stole her purse in South Spokane County, and started using her credit cards.

A victim told deputies it happened while she was hiking near the Stevens Creek Trailhead. She said the purse that was stolen had several credit cards, identification and other personal items.

The victim said she thought the suspect was able to get into her car by a window that wasn’t rolled up all the way, and reported someone tried to use her credit cards at Walmart on Broadway after they were stolen.

Anyone with information about the man in these photos or with details about the incidents, is asked to contact Detective Meyer at 509-477-3159, and reference case number 2017-10008386.

KREM