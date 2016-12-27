Salem caretaker accused of stealing $12k from client

Lena King (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

A Salem caretaker was arrested on 68 counts of first-degree aggravated theft, identity theft, forgery and criminal mistreatment.

Lena King, 24, is accused of cashing more than $12,000 in forged checks stolen from her client, a 73-year-old West Salem woman.

King was arrested by Salem police Friday and taken to the Polk County Jail. A probable cause statement filed in Polk County stated the following:

An Adult Protective Services employee reported the alleged theft to Salem police. The victim told officers her bank notified her of an overdrawn account. When she went to the bank to investigate, she discovered "numerous suspicious checks that did not bear her handwriting or signature" made out to King, who had been her caretaker for more than a year.

Thirty-three checks, totaling $12,300, were written out to King over a six-month period from July to December. All bore the same handwriting and were signed with the victim's name. The victim said King did not have permission to write or sign checks for her.

King called while police were meeting with the victim. She offered to repay the money that was stolen from the account. When King met with investigators, she said she and her fiance, who have a 7-month-old infant, were struggling to make financial ends meet. She also told police she wrote and signed the suspicious checks.

After the interview, King was arrested on 68 counts and held on $735,000 bail. She was arraigned Tuesday in Polk County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree aggravated theft and aggravated identity theft. Her next hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

