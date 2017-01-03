Restaurant employee robbed at knifepoint

Twin Falls Police are asking for the public's help finding two men who robbed a restaurant employee at knifepoint. They fled north on Blue Lakes Boulevard in a grey four-door sedan, shown here on surveillance video. (Photo: Twin Falls Police)

TWIN FALLS - Police in Twin Falls are asking for the public's help finding two armed robbery suspects.

The robbery happened in the parking lot of Idaho Joe's restaurant on Blue Lakes Boulevard at about 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.

A restaurant employee had just finished her shift and was walking to her car when two men in a four-door charcoal grey Toyota sedan drove up. One of the men got out of the car and robbed the woman at knifepoint, police said.

The victim told investigators the man who robbed her was wearing a grey sweater and a mask. The other suspect, who remained in the car, was wearing a red jacket.

Police obtained surveillance video from a nearby business that showed the car fleeing north on Blue Lakes Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call Twin Falls Police at (208) 735-4357.

