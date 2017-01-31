Psychiatric hospital escapee pleads not guilty on new murder charge

Anthony Garver. (Photo: KING)

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – The man who broke out of Washington state’s largest mental hospital last year and made it all the way to Spokane before being captured faces a new first degree murder charge.

The original charge was dropped when doctors determined he was too mentally ill to stand trial. Prosecutors filed a new charge after learning he could soon be released from jail.

The former patient, Anthony Garver, entered the not guilty plea in Snohomish County Superior Court.

Deputy Prosecutor Matt Hunter said the Federal Bureau of Prisons planned to give Garver credit for time served on charges related to the escape and other crimes.

Garver was held at the Western State Hospital in Lakewood after being accused of torturing a 20-year-old woman to death. He escaped in April 2016 and was found days later in Spokane



Hunter says he refiled the charge based on Garver's competency proceedings last month, when a judge said Garver was malingering to avoid prosecution.

The doctor who evaluated Garver after his escape said "he is exaggerating his psychotic symptoms and exaggerating, if not feigning, memory impairment."

Court documents read, "Regarding competency, everyone in the federal case agreed the Defendant has a long history of mental illness. Nonetheless, the judge recognized that is not synonymous with legal incompetence. He recognized that the Defendant began to speak unintelligibly only after being charged with murder."

Court documents also say staff at Western State Hospital told Garver they were going to report that they believed he was competent enough to understand murder charges against him, so they could be re-filed.

He learned that just before he escaped. Garver is being held in Snohomish County Jail without bail.

The Associated Press and KOMO contributed to this report.

