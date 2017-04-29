Prosecutors won't seek death penalty in Twin Falls killing

TWIN FALLS - Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against two Buhl men accused of killing a high school student last year.

Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs tells The Times-News in a story on Friday he didn't think prosecutors could get the death penalty after looking at all the factors.

Nineteen-year-old Gerardo Raul Chavez and 20-year-old Jose Daniel Alvarez pleaded not guilty in February to felony counts of murder and intimidating a witness.

The pair is accused of the May 7, 2016, drive-by shooting of 15-year-old Vason Lee Widaman.On Thursday, Judge Richard Bevan set bond at $5 million for Chavez. Alvarez has not sought bond.

Chavez is next due in court on May 11 for a status conference. Alvarez has a status conference scheduled for May 19.

Associated Press