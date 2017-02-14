Police seeking Meridian rape suspect

Richard Kelly Dickson (Photo: Meridian Police Dept.)

MERIDIAN - Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a Meridian man accused of raping a teenaged girl.

42-year-old Richard Dickson is wanted on multiple counts of sexual battery of a minor. Investigators say they were tipped off to the crime by a friend of the victim.

Officers got a search warrant for Dickson's home on West Maple Avenue. They served the warrant on Wednesday, and arrested Dickson on charges of drug trafficking and possession of a drug paraphernalia.

But before police could gather enough probable cause evidence to charge Dickson with sexual battery, he had already bonded out jail, and disappeared, police said.

Anyone with information on Dickson's whereabouts is urged to call Meridian Police at (208) 888-6678 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.

Copyright 2016 KTVB