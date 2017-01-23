Police respond to robbery at Garden City bank

The robbery happened at the Wells Fargo bank at 3301 West Chinden Boulevard at 9:10 a.m., dispatchers say.

GARDEN CITY -- Police are responding to a reported bank robbery in Garden City Monday morning.

Officers from the Boise Police Department and the Garden City Police Department are on scene now.

It's unclear whether a suspect is in custody. Check back for updates.



