Police: Meridian man charged with murder in Nampa shooting

NAMPA -- Nampa Police officers are investigating a homicide they say happened on Bear Valley Drive around 11:20 p.m. Friday.

Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman telling police that her estranged husband, Phillip Cabrera, was trying to break into her home. Before officers arrived on scene, Cabrera had forced his way in, reportedly had a gun, and was threatening people.

When officers arrived they reported multiple shots fired, with some shots fired at one of the officers and other shots fired inside of the residence.

Shortly after, Cabrera was taken into custody by police. A man was found dead inside with apparent gunshot wounds in the head and possibly the torso. A woman, 10-month-old child, and 9-year-old child, all residents of the home, were found to be safe.

No officers fired their weapons and no officers were hurt.

Cabrera, a 38-year-old Meridian man, has been charged with 1st degree murder, attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and shooting into an occupied dwelling. He was booked into the Canyon County jail.

An autopsy will be performed Monday by the Canyon County Coroner’s Office.

Further information about the identity of the deceased will be available after completion of the autopsy.

