Police: Man threw bricks from 15th-floor balcony of Departure

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police say a man smoking an unknown substance threatened people with a knife and threw bricks and other items from the 15th floor balcony of downtown Portland restaurant Departure.

Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson says officers asked The Nines hotel and Macy's department store Thursday night to make sure their guests stayed away from the sidewalk underneath the balcony.

Simpson says officers trained to deal with people in a mental health crisis tried speaking with the man, but he shifted his location and attempted to break a window to enter a hotel room. He was arrested after officers thwarted him with pepper spray.

Simpson says the suspect initially provided no name and then a fake one. Investigators have learned he is 57-year-old Matthew Lee Owen.

He was charged with trespass, menacing, harassment, disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a weapon.

KGW