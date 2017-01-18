Police: Man stabbed at China Blue has died

China Blue (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE -- A man who was stabbed at a downtown Boise nightclub early Saturday morning has died from his injuries.

Police announced the victim's death Wednesday morning, but have not released the man's name.

According to the owner of China Blue, the stabbing happened at about 1:40 a.m. after two groups of men inside the club got into a fight near the dance floor. As the fight escalated, one man pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed two other men in the abdomen, the owner said.

Police arrested a suspect in the stabbing on unrelated charges. Additional charges are now pending, a police spokesman said. The suspect's name has also not been released.

