Police investigating attempted kidnapping in Shoshone

SHOSHONE, Idaho - Police in Shoshone are investigating after a man reportedly tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl on Saturday.

In a post on the department's Facebook page, Chief Cliff Katona said the attempted abduction occurred at about 12:15 p.m. at the gravel pits near 6th Street East.

Katona said the suspect grabbed the girl by the arm and tried to pull her into a wooded area. The girl was able to free herself and run away. She was with other children at the time of the incident.

The man, who left the area on foot, is described as being in his 20's, and having dark tanned skin. He was wearing a white, sleeveless shirt with blue lettering on the front, blue jeans with holes in them, and sandals.

Katona said investigators "have a possible suspect at this time," but has not said if an arrest has been made.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call police.

