BELLEVUE - Bellevue Police said it made largest burglary bust in the history of the city. Investigators will release details of the bust Wednesday morning.



The case includes burglaries at more than 100 homes in the Seattle metro area.



Sources close to this investigation tell KING 5 the burglars stole very high-end property, including vehicles. One of the burglary victims is a notable sports figure who lives in Bellevue.



Bellevue Police and Seattle Police worked on this investigation together. It took several months to complete.

