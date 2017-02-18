One person shot in Vernonia, suspect at large

VERNONIA, Ore. – One person was shot in Vernonia Saturday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at around 2:45 p.m. in the 58000 block of Kirk Road.

The caller said 37-year-old Gregory Reynolds fled in a pickup truck after firing multiple shots at 45-year-old Lewis Cochran, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Cochran was taken to a hospital.

Deputies said they are still searching for Reynolds.

KGW