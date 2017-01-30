One dead after double shooting in Salem

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

SALEM, Ore. -- One man is dead and another is injured after a double shooting in northeast Salem late Sunday night.

Salem police responded to calls of a person shot near the 1300 block of Lancaster Drive NE at around 10:45 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing someone on foot shooting at a light-colored Jeep.

The shooter fled the scene, and the Jeep sped off before police arrived, Salem police Lt. Dave Okada said.

While officers were investigating the scene, the Jeep arrived at Salem Health hospital's emergency room with two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, a male adult, died at the hospital.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Okada was unable to confirm whether any suspects were arrested.

Police did not comment on whether the shooting was connected to the string of incidents involving drivers being shot at in Salem and Polk County.

Police asked that anyone with information on the shooting call Salem police Detective Jamie Vasas at 503-540-2352.

