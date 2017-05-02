Nampa man arrested after high-speed chase

(Photo: Terhune, Katie)

GEM COUNTY -- A Nampa man is facing charges after police say he led a pursuit from Ada County into Gem County early Tuesday morning.

Idaho State Police say a trooper attempted to pull over 20-year-old Israel Tinoco for a traffic infraction at 1:25 a.m. on Victory Road.

Instead, Tinoco took off, police say leading a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. The suspect drove onto onto Robinson Road, then onto Highway 16, making his way across the Gem County line.

There, Gem County deputies had set up spike strips. Tinoco's vehicle hit the strips and came to a halt.

He was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail. A juvenile passenger in his car was returned to their parents.

Tinoco facing a felony charge of eluding, as well as misdemeanors for drug possession, paraphernalia possession, reckless driving, driving without privileges, destruction of evidence and failure to appear.

KTVB