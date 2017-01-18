Mountain Home man charged in second Boise bank robbery

BOISE -- Boise Police say they have tied a man charged in an October bank robbery to another bank robbery that happened just weeks later.

Mountain Home resident Eric Weigle, 45, is now facing an additional felony charge for robbing the Idaho Central Credit Union on Overland Road Oct. 27

Weigle has been in custody since early November in connection to a robbery at the Icon Credit Union at 910 N. Orchard Street.

If convicted, Weigle could face up to life in prison.

Eric Weigle (Photo: Boise Police)

