Motorcyle officer hit by DUII suspect leaves hospital

Robert John Kaleta (Photo: Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A 62-year-old man accused of hitting a motorcycle officer from behind during a crash Tuesday night has been jailed on charges of DUII and reckless driving.

The officer was not seriously injured. He received medical treatment and was released from a Portland hospital.

The suspect, Robert John Kaleta, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail late Tuesday night.

At 8:56 p.m. on Tuesday, the officer, who has not been named by police, reported he had been involved in a traffic crash on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard, just north of Holgate Boulevard.

Police and medical personnel found the officer alert and conscious, and he was immediately transported by ambulance to a Portland hospital.

Preliminary information indicates the officer was stopped in the left turn lane of McLoughlin Boulevard, waiting to turn into Ross Island Sand and Gravel, when the suspect crashed into the rear of the motorcycle, knocking the officer and bike onto the pavement.

KGW