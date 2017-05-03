Moses Lake man sentenced after killing over stolen Seahawks jersey

MOSES LAKE, Wash. --- A man who pleaded guilty to killing a 38-year-old man over a jersey back in 2015 will spend more than 21 years in jail.

A judge sentenced Margarito Leyva, 28, to 21 years and 10 months in prison and to pay almost $6,000 in restitution.

Court documents show witnesses told police Leyva, known by his street name “Chiste,” showed up to the College Apartments in Moses Lake after getting upset the victim, Juan Gonzalez, had stolen a Seahawks Jersey and Bluetooth speaker from another man.

A witness told police Leyva and the victim had argued and shoved each other. The witness said when the victim called Leyva a “mother f*****,” Leyva pulled out a handgun and pointed it at Gonzalez’ face.

"[The witness] told me Johnny [Gonzalez] made the comment to Chiste that if you pull a gun on me you better be man enough to pull the trigger too (or something to that effect)," the responding officer wrote in his report.

The witness, according to court documents, said he watched Leyva move the gun down from the victims face and shoot him in the stomach area.

Juan Gonzalez later died at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, court documents show.

KREM