Montana man gets 5 years on Idaho marijuana charge

A man rolls a joint. (Photo: PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

A Montana man has been sentenced to five years in prison for possessing about a pound of marijuana in Idaho.

The Post Register reports that 32-year-old Daryl Johnson of Great Falls received the sentence Wednesday and must serve one year before becoming eligible for parole.

Johnson in March pleaded guilty to possession more than 3 ounces (85 grams) of marijuana. The charge was amended from trafficking.

Court records say an Idaho State Police trooper in November pulled Johnson over on Interstate 15 for traveling 75 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Police say they found more than a pound (0.45 kilogram) of pot in jars and baggies.

Two passengers in Johnson's Jeep Cherokee previously received sentences of two years of probation each after their charges were reduced to misdemeanors.

Associated Press