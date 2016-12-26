Mom in Caldwell AMBER Alert case pleads guilty

Jason Travis Simon and Sarah Joy Dunn (Photo: Canyon County Jail)

CALDWELL -- A Caldwell mother who raised alarms after she and her boyfriend skipped town with three children has pleaded guilty to felony custodial interference.

Investigators say 36-year-old Sarah Joy Dunn left the state in June after learning her boyfriend - 38-year-old Jason Travis Simon - was under investigation for creating child pornography.

AMBER Alerts were issued for the children more than a week later, after police declared them to be in imminent danger.

Police caught up to Simon and Dunn at a campground near Vail, Colorado after several weeks on the run. They were both arrested and extradited back to Idaho.

Lewis Dunn, Kaylee Dunn and Kaydn Simon.

The children, ages 6, 9 and 10, were found with the couple. They have been placed in the care of family members, police say.

Dunn is set for sentencing March 7.

Simon is facing a total of 12 counts of creating sexually exploitative material involving an underage victim and one count of sexual abuse of a minor under 16. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and is set for trial Jan. 24.

